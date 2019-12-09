December 9, 2019
NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND:
American Education's Great Stagnation: Despite higher spending, achievement has flatlined (Charles Fain Lehman - DECEMBER 9, 2019, Free Beacon)
American schoolchildren's educational attainment has stagnated in the 21st century, according to data from two recently updated assessments of reading, math, and science skills.Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), released in November, and from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), released Tuesday, indicate that American kids have seen minimal improvement in their academic abilities since the early to mid-2000s.
It's obviously wrong to give NCLB all the credit, but the fact that despite the massive increase in Latino children we've been able to maintain test scores is remarkable.
