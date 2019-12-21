MORE, PLEASE:





LEBANON -- Two Upper Valley communities voted this week to welcome new refugees resettling in the Granite State, a move that officials hope will someday attract new residents who could ease the region's workforce shortage and increase diversity.





The Hanover Selectboard on Tuesday passed a motion signaling the town's willingness to host refugees through government-approved resettlement programs.





On Wednesday, the Lebanon City Council followed suit with all nine members voting in favor of a resolution allowing for the resettlement of "refugees within the City who have the authority to enter and remain in the United States."





"This is as American as apple pie," City Manager Shaun Mulholland said on Friday, adding that many Americans can trace their lineage to refugees and immigrants. [...]





President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September that requires both states and municipalities to approve refugee resettlement. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced last month he had given statewide consent but left it to municipalities to decide whether to opt in.





At least one Upper Valley business is exploring how it can help New Hampshire's existing refugee population while also attracting new workers.





Elizabeth Asch, owner of the Lebanon-based River Valley Club, said she's had difficulty finding new employees over the past two years, a challenge that becomes more pressing as the business looks to expand its child care center.





She recently reached out to Ascentria Care Alliance, a nonprofit that resettles refugees in Concord, and they're now working to offer jobs to refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.





Asch said several refugees made the trip to River Valley Club for a tour on Tuesday, and she's hoping to put together a program that could provide both jobs and English lessons.





The Upper Valley is welcoming and can offer refugees the services and employment they need to thrive, she said.





"I believe our community can offer them more than they've been able to get in the southern part of the state," she said in a phone interview.