LOW CRIMES TOO:

When presidents trade public actions for political favors, the proper punishment is not a matter of opinion; it's a matter of law. President Donald Trump solicited a bribe. And the Constitution makes clear that a president who engages in bribery "shall be removed from office." In fact, along with treason, it is one of only two crimes specifically mentioned as conduct that would necessitate impeachment and removal.





Before I joined the Senate, I spent decades in law enforcement deciding when bad conduct rises to the level of illegality. Any good lawyer starts with the legal text, and when the Constitution was drafted, bribery was defined broadly as any "undue reward" for a public action. As illustrated during the House impeachment inquiry, which moves to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, a political investigation ginned up to reward Trump for providing needed military aid would certainly fit the bill.





But even under the narrower definition of bribery currently in the criminal code, Trump's actions clearly qualify. Federal law defines bribery as the solicitation of "anything of value personally" by a public official "in return for" an official act. It also specifies that a bribe can be a reward for an act the public official would have done anyway. In short, merely soliciting a bribe is bribery.