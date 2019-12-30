LEGALLY DUBIOUS IS THE STOCK IN TRADE:

Everyone but Trump was eager for the aid to be released, and White House lawyers eventually crafted but never released a legally dubious argument for why Trump could continue to withhold it, defying Congress and federal laws on spending allocated funds, the Times reports. "The Democratic-led inquiry into Mr. Trump's dealings with Ukraine this spring and summer established that the president was actively involved in parallel efforts -- both secretive and highly unusual -- to bring pressure on" Kiev by withholding desperately needed funds and forcing the public launch of politically advantageous investigations.





Now, key officials are claiming they either knew about only one of those efforts or never connected the dots. But from the beginning, the White House knew Trump's order could be explosive, emails show.