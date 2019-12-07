December 7, 2019
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
American freed by Iran in prisoner exchange (NAHAL TOOSI, 12/07/2019, Politico)
An American graduate student who had been detained in Iran for more than three years has been freed after the Trump administration agreed to a prisoner exchange with Tehran. [...]Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, meanwhile, tweeted out a picture of himself and Soleimani in a plane, with the phrase "going home." He also confirmed Wang's release in another tweet.
Iran is ideally positioned to exploit Donald's desperation for any kind of foreign policy deal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 7, 2019 7:45 AM