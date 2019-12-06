KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

In a shift that analysts said reflects progress in Saudi talks with Yemen's Houthi rebels to end the Yemen war, State Department Iran envoy Brian Hook said today that Iran does not speak for the Houthis, whom he described as playing a more constructive role in issuing a cease-fire proposal.





"We should recall that the Houthis proposed a cessation of missile and air attacks with Saudi Arabia just days after the Iranians struck Saudi oil installations on Sept. 14," Hook told journalists at the State Department.