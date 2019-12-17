JOHN BRENNAN'S GREATEST AGENT IN PLACE:

"You just confirmed the exact point of Yovanovitch's testimony: that you needed her taken out so you could carry forward with your scheme," noted former Southern District of New York assistant U.S. Attorney and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.





"[I]f only we all had a nickel for every time Rudy contradicted himself or said something incriminating or insane," cracked George Conway.





"It is an utter indictment of the GOP that Giuliani can go on the record admitting to rank corruption, but rather than being the final nail in the coffin, by lunchtime it will be their core talking point," said former Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Matthew Miller.





"If this is what Giuliani talks about openly, I'd love to know what his 'insurance policy' consists of," pondered University of Alabama Law Professor and MSNBC contributor Joyce White Vance.





Vance, however, was actually referring to another slate of Giuliani admissions vis-à-vis Yovanovitch's ouster reported Monday by the New York Times.





"There's a lot of reasons to move her," Giuliani told the outlet, boasting that his campaign against Yovanovitch likely moved Trump to remove her. "I think my information did. I don't know. You'd have to ask them. But they relied on it."





"I just gave them the facts," he continued. "I mean, did I think she should be recalled? I thought she should have been fired. If I was attorney general, I would have kicked her out. I mean-secretary of state."





Amidst the swirling mass of Giuliani news, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough made an argument that the Overton window has substantially shifted in favor of corruption.





"Once again, Rudy Giuliani just admitted out loud something that in previous administrations you would have congressional investigations about," he said.





Giuliani's recent admissions have even upset at least one member of the congressional GOP.





"I think what was in the article about Giuliani today was very disturbing," Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Florida) told CNN, "And I think it argues again for slowing down, putting these guys under the threat of perjury under oath, and testify. And find out what's all the things he was doing over there. Why was he so interested in getting ambassador Yovanovitch anyway?"