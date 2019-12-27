In just a few short years, Trump has promoted the interests of U.S. foes, needlessly run up massive government debts, thwarted progress on climate change, done palpable harm to America's health care system, and turned the once-proud party of Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan into an adulation cult.





Ridding the nation of his unfit leadership is far more important than who has the most extensive plan to hand out free money (we're looking at you, Andrew Yang) or require everyone to get their health care through an expanded Medicare (Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders).





The Democrats need a nominee who can go toe-to-toe with Trump, explain to the electorate why he is so wrong in so many ways, and build a consensus on taking the nation in a new direction.





This is not to say issues don't matter. If the candidates merely criticized Trump and touted their own electability, they would come off as lacking substance. But the ideas and issues they present in the primaries need to be the kind that can garner widespread support in a general election -- particularly in crucial states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.





These would include practical proposals to preserve and expand health coverage, rebuild America's standing in the world, adopt sounder fiscal policies and address climate change.