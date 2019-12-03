IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

In a race in which their domestic agendas are viewed as very similar, Sanders' and Warren's foreign policy views mark a clear line of distinction. Left-wing leaders around the world see an ally in Sanders -- Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently thanked him for his "solidarity" and Bolivia's ousted Evo Morales called him "hermano Bernie Sanders" -- but have not publicly embraced Warren the same way.





"Bernie is the only candidate who has a comprehensive foreign policy vision to stand up to the growing movement of anti-democratic authoritarianism worldwide and find solidarity with working people around the world who, in many cases, share common needs," said Josh Orton, Sanders' national policy director.