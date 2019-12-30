IT'S COMFORTING TO KNOW RUBLES COULD RECONCILE THEM:

Long before they entered a symbiotic relationship to pick apart the Bidens' alleged ties to Ukrainian corruption, John Solomon and Rudy Giuliani had a completely different dynamic: an investigative reporter focused on uncovering Giuliani's potential corruption, chasing after a presidential candidate whose campaign was unhappy at his muckraking in Rudy-world.





As the national investigative correspondent for the Washington Post, where he was hired in early 2007, Solomon's byline graced the top of multiple critical stories about Giuliani, who was then pursuing a presidential bid on the strength of his reputation as a crime-fighting mayor who soothed a grieving New York City after the 9/11 attacks.





Solomon's stories, often co-written with other Post reporters and some of which appeared on the front page, bolstered his own career as an investigative journalist. But they also caused considerable damage to Giuliani's presidential ambitions, along with other reporting from The New York Times.





Several of Solomon's stories detailed the close relationship between the campaign and his firm Giuliani Partners, which was billed for campaign services such as security and which possibly violated campaign finance laws, and where he continued to work despite his pledge to leave the firm during the campaign.





Other reports focused on Giuliani's relationship with Bernard Kerik, the former commissioner of the NYPD, whom he'd recommended for the top job at the Department of Homeland Security only to see the nomination collapse amid concerns that Kerik had hired an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper and nanny. (He has claimed that he was unaware of her immigration status.)





Solomon reported in April 2007 that Giuliani was well aware of a host of issues with Kerik before he suggested his former police chief to George W. Bush: "questionable financial deals, an ethics violation, allegations of mismanagement and a top deputy prosecuted for corruption, [and a] friendship with a businessman who was linked to organized crime," who "told federal authorities that Kerik received gifts, including $165,000 in apartment renovations, from a New Jersey family with alleged Mafia ties."