IT'S A RICO CASE:

[N]unes is either paying for the lawsuits out of his own pocket, promising to pay his lawyer a portion of any money they're awarded in court at a later date, or flouting House Ethics rules that would require him to publicly disclose who is funding the legal work.





Nunes, R-Tulare, has filed lawsuits against Twitter, anonymous social media users known as Devin Nunes' Cow and Devin Nunes' Mom, a Republican political strategist, media companies, journalists, progressive watchdog groups, a political research firm that worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and a retired farmer in Nunes' own district.





All but one of those lawsuits -- the one filed in California by Nunes' campaign against retired farmer Paul Buxman, who accused Nunes of being a fake farmer -- is still active. Nunes filed most of the cases in Virginia.





All were filed by Virginia attorney Steven Biss, alleging the journalists, media companies and political operatives conspired to defame Nunes or undermine his ability to lead the House Intelligence Committee.





The only lawsuit with a public record indicating payment is the one against Buxman, which Nunes withdrew within weeks of filing it.





Nunes' third quarter campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission showed he paid a Fresno law firm representing him in that suit about $3,400.





Nunes campaign finance reports with the FEC do not have records of any payments that appear affiliated with Biss.





Nunes has also said he will "definitely" be filing a seventh lawsuit against AT&T, Verizon and House Democrats for releasing records of phone calls that showed Nunes communicated with allies of President Donald Trump who are now central figures in Democrats' impeachment inquiry. Democrats published the records in a report summarizing evidence they collected at impeachment hearings.