IT'S A RICO CASE:

"Rudy Giuliani and others appeared to receive highly sensitive leaks from the New York FBI field office, leaks that likely contributed to Director Comey's public announcement he was reopening the Clinton investigation days before the election," Leahy said. "What can you tell us about the New York field office's leaks to Rudolph Giuliani and others?"





"We were very concerned about that," Horowitz said, adding that his office has been investigating the alleged leaks. "This continues to this day. We are investigating those contacts."





Horowitz said that his office learned that some FBI employees "violated FBI policy," adding that "we have some investigations ongoing."



