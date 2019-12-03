IT'S A RICO CASE:

On Tuesday, and after weeks of impeachment hearings, the House Intelligence Committee released its report on President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. It revealed Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani made calls back and forth between Ukrainian operatives and the White House, and even that one of the committee's top members engaged with one of the Ukrainians Giuliani had tasked with digging up damaging information on Democrats.





Call records obtained by the committee show Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) talked multiple times with Lev Parnas, one of the two indicted operatives Giuliani sent to Ukraine to research about the Bidens. Parnas' lawyer responded to this revelation by condemning Nunes for not recusing himself from the impeachment investigation.



