IT'S A DANG LIE:

Turning our attention to the American economy, you've heard about the low unemployment rate. What you may not have heard is that the workforce participation rate for those between 25 and 54 years old is up to 80.1 percent -- the highest since early 2007.





If that's eleven, then twelve would be the U.S. Census Bureau's latest report on income and poverty, which came out in October. That report found real median family income up 1.2 percent from 2017 to 2018, real median earnings up 3.4 percent, the number of full-time, year-round workers increased by 2.3 million, and the poverty rate declined from 12.3 percent to 11.8 percent, with 1.4 million people leaving poverty.





Thirteen: Despite predictions that Amazon was going to put bookstores out of business, the number of independent bookstores keeps rising each year -- the most recent figures are 1,887 independent bookselling companies running 2,524 stores.





Fourteen: The cost of lithium-ion batteries is down about 87 percent over the past decade -- which makes electric vehicles a more cost-effective option for transporting goods and people.