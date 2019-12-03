IS IT NIHILISM IF YOU STILL LOVE OLD WHITE MEN BUT HATE EVERYONE ELSE?:

Like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California before her, Stefanik's transformation from thoughtful conservative to frontline Trump defender should worry lifelong Republicans, NeverTrumpers and conservative-leaning independents. They once claimed an ideal, if built only on one-liners. That foundation has been shed and shredded, replaced by the GOP's increasing nihilism.





We're already seeing the electoral consequences of this shift within the Republican Party. Last year, Cruz survived by a hair against a hard charge by then-Rep. Beto O'Rourke. And while Cruz survived to tilt at more deep-state windmills, many suburban Texas Republicans in the House and legislature were turned out of office.





Just this month we've seen important wins in three Southern states go to Democrats. The Virginia suburbs handed the state legislature to the Democrats for the first time in nearly 20 years. While Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky was thoroughly unpopular, his defeat was not preordained. Nor was Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' reelection in Louisiana. Had Trump been perhaps only half as ugly as he is, Richmond, Frankfort and Baton Rouge would be firmly in Republican hands.





Much of what we see from Stefanik and her ilk, beyond the easy path of the Dark Side, is a fear of Trump's vaunted "base." Today, this group makes up about 40% of the country. The urban core detests him.





The suburbs are experiencing a different version of white flight as college-educated white voters flee the GOP. The irony for Trump's congressional minions is that they've chosen to plant their flag in a decidedly eroding coastline: political lemmings waiting for that final leap.