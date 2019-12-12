December 12, 2019
IRAQ FOR THE IRAQIS:
New rocket attack targets Iraq base housing US troops (AFP, 12/12/19)
It's not interfering when we do it.Two rockets were fired at a military base near Baghdad airport housing US troops, the 10th such attack since late October, the Iraqi army said on Thursday.There were no casualties in the overnight attack, which follows one on the same base on Monday that wounded six members of Iraq's elite US-trained counterterrorism force, two of them critically, the army said.
