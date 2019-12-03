THE lEFT/rIGHT VS. THE COPERNICAN PRINCIPLE:

A long piece in The Economist about inequality research ("Economists are rethinking the numbers on inequality") ends with this question: "Will this flurry of new research change people's minds about inequality?" Well, maybe some change among some academics, probably not much among most activists or politicians. As for the latter, too much of the current political environment seems driven by the idea that massive inequality signals "late capitalism" and the end of the American Dream as we know it. Mostly on the left, but also on the populist right.





But even if minds are hard to change, perhaps strong evidence can at least make certain beliefs less strongly held. Has income inequality surged to record levels? As the below chart shows, adjusting for taxes and transfers finds the income share of America's top 1 percent "has barely changed since the 1960s," The Economist points out.