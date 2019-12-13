INCEL-IN-CHIEF (deviance alert):

Far from aberrant, Trump's impulse to diminish young girls in particular by characterizing their accomplishments as worthwhile primarily in terms of whether their outward appearance pleases him is part of a pattern. His misogyny is well documented: From his leering behavior at Miss America events to the myriad accusations of sexual assault he faces, not to mention his proud declaration that he grabs women by the genitals unprompted, loom as large over his presidency as they did his 2016 campaign. And despite his repeated denials of physical misconduct, Trump's rhetoric indicates an almost uniformly reductive view of women that privileges how they look above all else. His criticism of Thunberg's seriousness is scarcely different from men on the street imploring women passersby to smile for them. This outlook is no more apparent than in how he's spoken about his own daughters. In a 2006 interview on The View, he said he would "perhaps" date Ivanka Trump were she not related to him. In a 1994 interview with Robin Leach, he was asked which traits then 1-year-old Tiffany Trump inherited from her parents, himself and Marla Maples.





His response, via HuffPost:





"Well, I think she's got a lot of Marla, she's a really beautiful baby," said Trump, who sat next to Maples. "She's got Marla's legs. We don't know whether or not she's got this part yet, but time will tell," Trump added, while cupping his hands to his chest to indicate breasts.





On the subject of girls and what makes them notable, Trump has been fairly consistent throughout his adult life. A man who proudly anticipates his infant daughter's breast size while sitting next to her mother on national TV should surprise no one by criticizing a 16-year-old Time magazine cover star on the basis that she looks too glum. Perhaps less predictable is that casting pejoratives against children would become such a reliable line of attack for conservatives who lack substantive responses to the issues on whose behalf those children advocate.