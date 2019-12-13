December 13, 2019
IF YOU'RE NOT GOING TO RUN ON ANYTHING...:
Anti-Semitism and Brexit shatter Corbyn's dreams of global far-left revolution (ALICE RITCHIE and ROBIN MILLARD, 12/13/19, Times of Israel)
[T]he wider public failed to warm to him, a situation made worse by his refusal to take a position on Brexit and accusations of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists.With two seats left to declare, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives inflicted Labour's worst loss since 1935.One of the first results emphasized Labour's woes, with the former safe seat of Blyth Valley in a one-time mining area in northeastern England voting Tory for the first time in its history.
...you'd better have an attractive personality.
