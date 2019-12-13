IF YOU'RE NOT GOING TO RUN ON ANYTHING...:

[T]he wider public failed to warm to him, a situation made worse by his refusal to take a position on Brexit and accusations of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists.





With two seats left to declare, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives inflicted Labour's worst loss since 1935.





One of the first results emphasized Labour's woes, with the former safe seat of Blyth Valley in a one-time mining area in northeastern England voting Tory for the first time in its history.