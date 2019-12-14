IF THE LEFT PROPOSED A TAX CUT THE RIGHT WOULD FIGHT THEM:

[The fact that Turning Point USA, one of the most popular conservative student groups, repeatedly gets caught in scandals involving support for white supremacy and open and covert bigotry toward their fellow citizens means that too many young conservatives hear conservative leaders rallying against the liberal conception of "diversity" and think they mean diversity as such.





It's more than odd or embarrassing that this is the case--it's tragic. Ever since the rise of modernity in the form of the French Revolution, conservative thinkers of all stripes and across the globe argued fiercely for the diversity and variety of human life against the pulverizing flattening of modernity and of progressive thinking.





Edmund Burke famously railed against the French destruction of its local traditions and regional identities in favor of mathematical départements. British conservatives fought for local variety in their country in the nineteenth century against the utilitarians seeking to flatten everything based on mathematical formulas. America's own conservative movement in the '50s arose against the crushing political conformity of that era. All throughout, conservatives everywhere celebrated or at least tolerated a degree of human variety as a bulwark against uniformity and as an expression of human wonder and growth.





One would think, then, that the now-dominant liberal idea of diversity, while not necessarily aligning with conservative views, would be a welcome sight and a matter of negotiation between the two sides rather than an all-out war.





We may not agree with the Millian approach arguing for constant disruptive social experiments or the Marxian obsession with power relations among groups one can see nowadays, but that is a matter of the practice and parameters, not the overall principle.





So why is this not the case? Why do conservatives not actively celebrate diversity and variety in a way that aligns with their own principles?





There is of course the sad and tragic reality that some on "our side" oppose diversity measures because they oppose diversity, period. This includes a belief that being "too open" to people around the world could result in America's losing its identity and Republican unease at other kinds of diversity in American life.