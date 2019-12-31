HOW DID HILLARY LET THIS HAPPEN?:





An Iranian-controlled militia couldn't have breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad without the tacit acquiescence of some Iraqi security forces, according to American government sources and analysts.





"It shows just how fragile that relationship is with the U.S. and Iraq," a U.S. government source who has worked in Baghdad told the Washington Examiner. "It's not an Iraqi government, it's an Iranian satellite."





Such frustrations have simmered for months amid rocket attacks on bases that house American troops in Iraq. The attacks were launched by Iranian-controlled militias that are supposed to report to the Iraqi central government. Those tensions erupted Tuesday when the militias succeeded in breaching the Green Zone in Baghdad.





"I don't think there is any way that protesters could have gotten so close to the wall and breached the compound without the Iraqi security forces turning a blind eye," Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Washington Examiner. "The fact that they got so close to the wall ... geographically, that could not have happened without some level of turning a blind eye by security forces."





Some members of Iraqi security services tasked with protecting the embassy appear to have joined the assault, as local photographers caught uniformed men helping smash windows at the compound. "This is a major catastrophic image and an indicator of how things are in Baghdad," Steven Nabil, a correspondent with Alhurra, a U.S.-backed media outlet in Iraq, tweeted of the photos.