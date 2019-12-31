HMMMM...A GERMAPHOBE...:

Family and loved ones of Thomas are offering a vastly different picture of the man whose motivation for the attack was likely explained by severe mental delusions, according to his lawyer.





Thomas was class president at his high school in Queens, N.Y., and then joined the Marine Corps. According to his lawyer, he sustained unspecified injuries while in the military. Afterward, he held down a series of jobs before his mental health severely declined.





At the time of the attack, Thomas was being medicated for depression and psychosis, said his attorney, Sussman, who interviewed Thomas in jail on Monday.





"His explanations were not entirely coherent," Sussman said.





The Rev. Wendy Paige, who is Thomas' pastor, was stunned by news of his violent actions. To Paige, Thomas was always "a gentle giant with mental illness," she said.





He is a vegan and a "germophobe" who incessantly washes his hands, Paige said.