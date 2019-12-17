December 17, 2019
HIS POCKETBOOK EVEN TRUMPS HIS ISLAMOPHOBIA:
Intel: Trump administration distances itself from Congress' recognition of Armenian genocide (Bryant Harris, December 17, 2019, Al Monitor)
The State Department is distancing itself from Congress' decision to recognize the Ottoman Empire's massacre of more than a million, mostly Christian Armenians as a genocide.After the White House failed to thwart the Senate's effort to unanimously recognize the massacre as genocide on Dec. 12, the State Department released a terse statement today reiterating that the Donald Trump administration still does not believe the event qualifies as a genocide. The brief, unprompted statement does not refer to Armenia or to the title of the Senate resolution recognizing the genocide. Instead it simply refers to the legislation by number: Senate Resolution 150.
TRUMP'S TURKEY 'CONFLICT OF INTEREST' FEEDS INTO A 'TROUBLING PATTERN' OF ABUSE OF POWER (DAVID BRENNAN ON 12/9/19, Newsweek)
Having left the administration, Bolton said at a private event he was frustrated by the president's Turkey strategy. He also suggested that Trump's personal financial interests might be influencing his decisions as they were so far removed from his aides' advice.Trump's relationship with Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came back into focus last week as the pair attended the NATO leaders summit in London.The day after the event ended, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen told Newsweek concerns remain over Trump's business in Turkey."I think the fact that his former National Security Advisor John Bolton referenced that as an element in the president's approach is very telling," Van Hollen explained, referring to Trump's supposed conflicts of interest."This is the president's national security adviser," he continued. "I know he didn't elaborate a lot, but the fact that he mentioned that as an influence on President Trump's policy towards Turkey is incredibly disturbing."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 17, 2019 1:25 PM