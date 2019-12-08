HE IS THE TRUMP BRAND:

It wasn't the content of White House adviser Stephen Miller's leaked emails that shocked Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso, Texas, but the silence of her Republican colleagues that has followed.





Miller is the architect of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies that have separated children from parents, forced people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico under squalid conditions, instituted the Muslim ban and poured money from the military into border wall construction. The administration is currently under fire for the deaths of migrant children and teens who have died while in government custody.





In a trove of emails provided to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights group, Miller cited and promoted white nationalist ideologies of white genocide, immigrants as criminals and eugenics, all of which were once considered fringe and extreme. White nationalists embrace white supremacist and white separatist views.





Three weeks after the emails were made public, Miller still is in the White House. Only Democrats have called on the White House to rid itself of white nationalism.





"It really has been jarring (that) the president's enablers and Republicans have not stood up and said, Mr. President, this is unacceptable," Escobar said in an interview. "I would implore my Republican colleagues to join us in calling for Stephen Miller's resignation," she said.



