HATING MUSLIMS IS WHY THE BOTS LOVE DONALD:

The New York Times has published the testimonies of a number of Americans affected by the travel ban. These include spouses who have been separated from each other, as well as those that have been cut off from being able to see their parents and other relatives in person for almost three years. These testimonies represent just a fraction of the people whose families and marriages have been harmed in some way by the arbitrary decision to ban nationals from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and Libya from entering the U.S. The testimony from Masoud Abdi, a doctor from Illinois, is particularly moving:





My wife is 42 years old and desperately wants to be a mother, but her time for this is very limited. Every day, when we talk to each other, she tells me how badly she wants to be a mother. It consumes her, and it breaks my heart that I cannot give her this wish.





My wife has become very depressed and she cries every day. She is so depressed that we no longer have good talks with each other.





I cannot explain in words how it all weighs on me emotionally. I am desperate. This makes me feel so helpless. I am destroyed inside, knowing this is even affecting her physical health. As a physician, I am familiar with the symptoms of depression, which I clearly see manifested in myself.





I am so disappointed in life. I wake up to support my wife, but really don't have any hope to continue my life.





The travel ban is causing enormous hardship to many thousands of families like this one. There is no excuse for what is being done to these people, and it is all the more infuriating when we understand that the travel ban has absolutely no merit as a security measure. What we have seen over the last three years is the result of a policy that seeks to penalize innocent people solely because of where they happen to have been born.