December 29, 2019

GIVING THE rIGHT EXACTLY WHAT THEY'RE WORKING TOWARDS:

Liberman: The solution to anti-Semitism is immigration to Israel (Times of Israel, 12/29/19)

In a Hebrew-language tweet, he writes: "Again and again, we are witnesses to the dire consequences of anti-Semitism, this time in Monsey, New York. Alongside the deep sadness and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it's important to know that the main solution to these trends is immigration to Israel."

