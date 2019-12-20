GIVE US ALL THE REFUGEES:

Raka, a digital marking firm in Portsmouth, offers its employees free local brews on tap, not to mention some hard cider.





The Great NH Restaurants chain last year bought condos to house its workers in Laconia. Now it wants to purchase an apartment building for them, not to mention offering them a signing bonus.





Liberty Hill Construction, a high-end Bedford remodeler, has had to turn away work because it lacks workers.





"We are literally not able to produce the stuff we can sell," said Greg Rehm, Liberty's owner. "We are being held back by the lack of a workforce."





Years after recovery from the recession began, it's still workers, not jobs, that the New Hampshire economy needs. Despite some concerns of a slowdown, particularly when it comes to manufacturing, the state's economy is still "red hot," said Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants, which is building yet another T-Bones in Concord and adding a new brand, Bull and Bear, in the old Shorty's in Bedford, in addition to its CJ's and Copper Door restaurants. "And I don't see it slowing down anytime soon."