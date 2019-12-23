GET THE GUY BURGESS SUITE READY:

Appearing on Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director general of ITAR-TASS, Russia's oldest and largest news agency, predicted: "Sooner or later, the Democrats will come back into power. The next term or the term after that, it doesn't matter... I have an even more unpleasant forecast for Trump. After the White House, he will face a very unhappy period."





"Russia's state television uses every opportunity to demoralize the Ukrainians with talking points based on Trump's distaste for their beleaguered country."

The host, Vladimir Soloviev, smugly asked: "Should we get another apartment in Rostov ready?" Soloviev's allusion was to the situation of Viktor Yanukovych, former president of Ukraine, who was forced to flee to Russia in 2014 and settled in the city of Rostov-on-Don.





Such parallels between Yanukovych and Trump are being drawn not only because of their common association with Paul Manafort, adviser to the first, campaign chairman for the second, but also because Russian experts and politicians consider both of them to be openly pro-Kremlin.