December 24, 2019
GEORGE FROM CINCINNATI:
TWO DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS, GEORGE WASHINGTON'S RESIGNATION SHOCKED THE WORLD (Lee Habeeb, 12/23/19, Newsweek)
It was a truly revolutionary act at the end of the Revolutionary War. An act that defied precedent, history and human nature itself. When General George Washington resigned his commission on December 23, 1783, in front of the Continental Congress in Annapolis--America's capitol at the time--he did what no conquering general had done since Cincinnatus back in ancient Rome: He returned to civilian life.Even King George III was stunned by the news. "If Washington does that, he will be the greatest man in the world," he told American-born artist Benjamin West. King George III was right. It was--and still is--one of the most important moments in American history. To understand the nature of Washington's selfless act, it's best to give some historical context about the moment. And the man. [...]It was a short, beautiful speech, which ended with these words:"I consider it as an indispensable duty to close this last act of my official life by commending the interests of our dearest country to the protection of Almighty God, and those who have the superintendence of them to his holy keeping. Having now finished the work assigned me, I retire from the great theatre of action, and, bidding an affectionate farewell to this august body, under whose orders I have so long acted, I here offer my commission, and take my leave of all the employments of public life.""It's this final action by him that makes him the most respected general in history, at least for me," explained Lieutenant Colonel Sean Scully, academy professor and American division chief at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 24, 2019 6:16 PM