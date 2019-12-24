GEORGE FROM CINCINNATI:

It was a truly revolutionary act at the end of the Revolutionary War. An act that defied precedent, history and human nature itself. When General George Washington resigned his commission on December 23, 1783, in front of the Continental Congress in Annapolis--America's capitol at the time--he did what no conquering general had done since Cincinnatus back in ancient Rome: He returned to civilian life.





Even King George III was stunned by the news. "If Washington does that, he will be the greatest man in the world," he told American-born artist Benjamin West. King George III was right. It was--and still is--one of the most important moments in American history. To understand the nature of Washington's selfless act, it's best to give some historical context about the moment. And the man. [...]



