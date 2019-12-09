FROM GROPER-IN-CHIEF TO GROYPER-IN-CHIEF:

In February 2017 -- in case past and future comments proved otherwise -- newly inaugurated President Trump told reporters: "I am the least anti-Semitic person you've ever seen in your entire life." The sweeping pronouncement from the president, who once suggested that Jews might be committing fake hate crimes in order to make him look bad, has not stood the test of his presidency.





On Saturday, speaking before the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida, President Trump engaged in the anti-Semitic trope of a Jewish obsession with wealth. Discussing Senator Elizabeth Warren's plan for a wealth tax, he said that Jews in the audience should "be my biggest supporters because you'll be out of business in about 15 minutes." Trump incorrectly said that the plan -- which requires households to pay an annual 2 percent tax on every dollar of net worth over $50 million -- would take "100 percent of your wealth away" and that "you're not going to vote for the wealth tax."





He doubled down on the bigoted tropes, broadcasting a harmful claim about Jewish business dealings. "A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well, you're brutal killers," Trump said. "You're not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice." He then switched gears, engaging in the ancient, yet enduring anti-Semitic claim surrounding Jewish loyalty, which he also evoked in August.