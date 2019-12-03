FROG MAKES DONALD JUMP:





And now Trump is lashing out at Macron. "NATO serves a great purpose," he declared today. "And I hear that President Macron said NATO is 'brain dead.' I think that's very insulting to a lot of different forces ... When you make a statement like that, that is a very, very nasty statement to 28 -- including them -- 28 countries."





Manipulating children into doing what you want by pretending to demand they do the opposite thing is a trick most parents learn to use. It usually stops working around the age of 5.