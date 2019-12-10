December 10, 2019
FOR THE rIGHT, THAT'S A FEATURE, NOT A BUG:
The South is the epicenter for officers killed by felony gunfire in 2019, FBI data shows (Julia Jacobo, December 10, 2019, ABC News)
The point of their gun policies is that people should be able to kill John Law.Twenty-two police officers in the Southern United States have been killed by guns used by offenders in 2019 -- more than the rest of the United States combined, according to data from the FBI.Nine officers were killed by felony gunfire in both the West and the Midwest, two were shot and killed in Puerto Rico and none were killed in the Northeast, according to the FBI's Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted program.
