December 29, 2019
FIRST DEBT DONALD HAS EVER REPAID?:
Kremlin: Putin calls to thank Trump for help on terrorism (RISHIKA DUGYALA, 12/29/2019, Politico)
The Kremlin on Sunday posted a readout of a thank you call from President Vladimir Putin of Russia to President Donald Trump.According to the readout, Putin thanked Trump for information -- "transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services" -- that "helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 29, 2019 4:18 PM