FIGHT ON, BIBI!:

In the Nov. 29 edition of Makor Rishon, the leading newspaper of the religious Zionist movement, editor Haggai Segal published a column under the headline, "Time to resign." In it, he wrote, "The right cannot wait. Time is against us in a terrifying way ... [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's] enemies have already succeeded in defeating him, so if he doesn't want them to defeat the entire right, he has no choice but to surrender, instead of dragging us into a new election."