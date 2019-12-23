FAITH ALL THE WAY DOWN:

Dear Schrödinger,





You are the only contemporary physicist, besides Laue, who sees that one cannot get around the assumption of reality--if only one is honest. Most of them simply do not see what sort of risky game they are playing with reality--reality as something independent of what is experimentally established. They somehow believe that the quantum theory provides a description of reality, and even a complete description; this interpretation is, however, refuted, most elegantly by your system of radioactive atom + Geiger counter + amplifier + charge of gun powder + cat in a box, in which the ψ-function of the system contains the cat both alive and blown to bits. Is the state of the cat to be created only when a physicist investigates the situation at some definite time? Nobody really doubts that the presence or absence of the cat is something independent of the act of observation. [...]





Best regards!





Yours,





A. Einstein