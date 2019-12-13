DONALD'S TAKING THE GOP DOWN WITH HIM:

For the fourth time in two weeks, a state Senate Republican incumbent has announced they won't seek re-election in 2020.





Wednesday morning's news came from Rochester-area Sen. Joe Robach, who has served in the chamber since 2003. [...]





Democrats won a significant majority in 2018, taking back control of the chamber for the first time since 2010. The GOP's prospects for recovery next year face the challenge of expected high voter turnout in a blue state during a presidential election year.





Since Thanksgiving, three other GOP senators have made the same announcement: George Amedore of Rotterdam, Betty Little from the North Country and Michael Ranzenhofer of western New York.