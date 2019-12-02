DONALD WHO?:

DeSantis' absence from Fox News is a drastic shift in media strategy. DeSantis' allies say it's intentional, allowing the governor to avoid questions that could suck him into polarizing partisan battles and divert him from his new job of governing 21 million residents. [...]





It's smart for a governor to sidestep national political fights, said Adam Goodman, a longtime media consultant for Florida Republicans, and it seems to be working. Early in his first term, DeSantis has ridden a spate of positive reaction to his proposals on the environment and teacher pay to become one of the country's most popular governors.





"If I had to lay out a branding game plan for Ron DeSantis as a relatively new member of the gubernatorial class, I would take the plan they've been on and double down," Goodman said. "Build a resume of achievement, which is something public leaders are in short supply of these days. Then, he can say he's all action, less talk."





But DeSantis' exodus from the national airwaves comes at the most perilous moment of the Trump presidency. As the impeachment investigation marches forward in the House of Representatives, DeSantis is no longer on the front lines defending Trump, who is known to keep tabs on who has his back -- and how they perform on TV.