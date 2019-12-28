December 28, 2019
DONALD IS ENDANGERED TO EXACTLY THE DEGREE MITCH IS AT RISK:
Amy McGrath Is Now Officially Challenging Mitch McConnell (Noah Lanard, 12/28/19, Mother Jones)
Amy McGrath, a Democrat and former Marine fighter pilot, has officially filed to challenge Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky's 2020 US Senate election.In the 2018 midterm elections, McGrath narrowly lost to Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) to represent the state's 6th Congressional District. During her first months on the campaign trail before officially establishing her candidacy, McGrath outraised McConnell and other Democrats by bringing in nearly $11 million.
And he's already the least popular Senator in America.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 28, 2019 5:07 PM