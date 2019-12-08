DONALD AT LEAST SHARES AN IDEOLOGY WITH VLAD...:





Because Trump has completely taken over the Republican Party, so has Putin. His GOP lackeys are going around repeating the discredited propaganda that Putin must have whispered into Trump's ear: that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election.





Earlier this month, on NBC's Meet the Press, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), insisted that Ukraine had meddled in the 2016 election to assist Hillary Clinton. Newsman Chuck Todd, the astonished host, pointed out that U.S. intelligence experts had given lawmakers a briefing to warn them that the lie about election interference by Ukraine was "a Russian intelligence propaganda campaign in order to get people like you to say these things about Ukraine."





Kennedy told Todd he had not attended that briefing. It probably would not have mattered, anyway. Kennedy already had his directive: Go forth and spew the lies that Russia has given Trump and Trump has given to his lapdogs. If that isn't treason, what is?





Putin could not have wreaked so much havoc without help from other sources -- some, perhaps, unwitting. During the 2016 presidential campaign, American journalists enthusiastically spread details of stolen emails that were damaging to Clinton and to Democratic Party elites, though it is now clear that some were likely stolen by Russian hackers. Then there is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who ignored President Barack Obama's warnings that Putin's propagandists were abusing his internet infrastructure. Still, of all Putin's accomplishments inside our country, his takeover of the Republican Party is the most staggering -- and the most dangerous.



