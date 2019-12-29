DON IS NOT DON:

Trump's Don Quixote Moment: President Trump's baseless attacks on wind power show a complete departure from any sense of reality. (César Chelala, December 29, 2019, The Globalist)





Trump's misdirected fury against wind power plants isn't supported by reality. While he is blaming wind power plants for tremendous (one of his favorite words) amounts of carbon pollution, the American Wind Energy Association found that wind farms around the world generated last year enough energy to counteract 200 million tons of carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels.



Suddenly, Trump has become a protector of bird life. As he said, referring to wind power plants:





They are noisy. They kill the birds. You want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a mill someday. You'll see more birds than you've ever n in your life. You know, in California, they were killing the bald eagle. If you shoot a bald eagle, they want to put you in jail for 10 years. A windmill will kill many bald eagles. It's true.





Well, the reality is otherwise. According to a study published in the 2015 Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution and Systematics that has the most recent research data on direct bird mortalities in the United States, wind turbines kill far fewer birds than cats, buildings or cars.





Cats, particularly, are the No. 1 bird killer by a long shot, with an estimated 2.4 billion bird deaths annually. Perhaps, we should start protecting cats, should Mr. Trump, in his zeal to protect birds, decide to eliminate them.

He's more Renfield.

