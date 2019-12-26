CUE THE SUFARIS:

House Republicans in swing districts are retiring at a very fast pace, especially in the suburbs of Texas and elsewhere. (Republicans talk grimly of the "Texodus.") Rep. Greg Walden -- the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and the only Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation -- yesterday shocked the party by becoming the 19th GOP House member to not seek re-election.





The Republican Senate majority, once considered relatively safe, suddenly looks in serious jeopardy. Democrats are raising more money, and polling better, than Republican incumbents in battleground after battleground.





President Trump trails every major Democratic candidate nationally and in swing states -- and his favorable ratings remain well under 50%.