CIRCLING THE WAGONS:





Putin also expressed doubts the Republican-controlled Senate would vote to impeach one of their own, saying, "I doubt they will want to expel from power their party representative based on what I think are absolutely made-up reasons." Putin continued echoing Republican talking points (which are from Putin himself) and said, "It then turned out that there was no collusion and it could not form the basis for impeachment, and now there is this made-up pressure on Ukraine."