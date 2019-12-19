December 19, 2019
Brazil's debt under control, tax reform next: economy minister (Reuters, 12/19/19)
Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday he had reached agreement with Congressional leaders on modernizing the country's complex tax system next year and one option could be taxing on-line transactions.Brazil has brought its snowballing public debt under control with reform of the costly pension system and spending cuts, he said, while interest rates are at record lows after the central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate to 4.50% on Dec. 11.
