CAN'T INVESTIGATE VLAD WITHOUT CATCHING DONALD AND HIS MINIONS:





Patrick Boland, the top spokesman for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, told The Daily Beast on Thursday that investigators "did not subpoena call records for any member of Congress or their staff... or for any journalist," including--Boland added--the committee's ranking member, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) or John Solomon, a columnist formerly of The Hill whose reporting formed much of the public case for Rudy Giuliani and others to do their muckraking in Ukraine.





"Any questions about the fact that Members, congressional staff, or journalists appear in call records released by the Committee should be directed at those individuals, who were in contact with individuals of investigative interest to the impeachment inquiry," Boland added.





In the impeachment report released on Tuesday, a number of call logs were made public showing conversations between Giuliani, officials at the White House and other agencies, and Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani's who is now indicted on campaign finance violations. The records appear to have been obtained via a subpoena of AT&T, which released a statement on Wednesday saying that it is "required by law to provide information to government and law enforcement agencies."





The report indicates that all of the call records obtained by the committee belonged to Parnas or Giulini. Every call mentioned in the report includes one or both of them. And the numbers assigned in the report's footnotes to each document that AT&T produced to the committee appear sequential and grouped according to calls involving Parnas and Giuliani--in the case of the latter, numbers 02131 through 02139, and for the former, 00909 through 00914.