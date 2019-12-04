December 4, 2019
CANARY IN THE COALMINE:George Zimmerman sues family of Trayvon Martin, publisher, prosecutors for $100 million (DOUGLAS HANKS, DECEMBER 04, 2019, Miami Herald)
George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 fatal shooting of unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, is suing Martin's family, prosecutors and others involved in the case he claims rested on false evidence, according to a copy of the suit sent to the media Wednesday.Zimmerman is represented by Larry Klayman, a high-profile legal crusader tied to conservative causes and the founder of Judicial Watch before splitting with the activist group.
Conservatives like to try and absolve ourselves of blame for Donald by pretending we had no idea our allies on the Right were so racist. But the defeat of W's immigration reform, the Tea Party and the celebration of Zimmerman murdering Trayvon left no doubt about who we were in bed with.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 4, 2019 2:24 PM