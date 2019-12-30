BUT WILL ISRAEL ALLOW HAMAS TO GOVERN?:

For an entire generation of Palestinians, participating in national elections is something never before experienced. Many barely recall the last time a parliamentary vote was held, 14 years ago.





But with a steady stream of pronouncements about elections back in the national dialogue, there's an uptick in optimism among Palestinians that they may finally go back to the polls to elect a legislature and a president.





And after years of infighting and acrimony between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party and the Islamist Hamas that has paralyzed domestic Palestinian politics, the two bitter rivals have agreed in principle to hold a long-awaited election as a step toward mending the rift.





"Yes, I'm excited. I'm 25, and I've never voted before. I'm waiting to see who's going to be the next president and who I'm going to vote for," says Anas Tzahboub, a soccer coach. "It's important for Palestinians to choose their leader."