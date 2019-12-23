December 23, 2019
BLAMING JEWS, THE TRUMP BRAND:
A Conversation With Rudy Giuliani Over Bloody Marys at the Mark Hotel (Olivia Nuzzi, 12/23/19, New York)
As we sped uptown, he spoke in monologue about the scandal he co-created, weaving one made-up talking point into another and another. He said former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, whom he calls Santa Maria Yovanovitch, is "controlled" by George Soros. "He put all four ambassadors there. And he's employing the FBI agents."
