APOCALYPSE NEVER:

California's record job expansion continued last month as the number of unemployed sank to the lowest level in three decades despite large gains in the state's population.





State payrolls expanded by 28,400 jobs on top of October's revised gain of 32,000 positions. The November tally contributed to a 117-month job surge, surpassing the long expansion of the 1960s, the Employment Development Department reported. [...]





The state's job market compared favorably with the nation's. Year-over-year, California added 321,800 positions -- a 1.9% increase, compared with a U.S. gain of 1.5% over the same period.