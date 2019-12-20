December 20, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Poll: Majority approves of Trump's impeachment (STEVEN SHEPARD, 12/20/2019, Politico)
A majority of voters approve of the House of Representatives' impeachment of President Donald Trump earlier this week, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted in the immediate aftermath of the vote.The narrow majority who approve, 52 percent, is greater than the 43 percent who disapprove of the House voting to impeach Trump, the poll shows.
Which looks like Donald's 2020 vote % too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 20, 2019 6:16 PM