ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





All of which could become a bit awkward for right-wing media types who have been consumed with political fantasies and thirsting for vindication over the promise that Horowitz's report contains damaging revelations about the Justice Department and the Obama administration. It could prove even more embarrassing for QAnon fans who have become convinced that Horowitz's report will set off mass arrests against top Democrats.





Many of Trump's most loyal boosters and sycophants at Fox News have long promised that Horowitz's report was not only going to expose FISA abuses and reveal that the Russia investigation was a politically motivated hoax by the Obama administration, but would also lead to actual jail time for those in the Deep State.